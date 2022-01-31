Zwonitzer Residency Allegations Referred To Wyoming House

Wyoming House Speaker Eric Barlow says allegations that Wyoming House District 43 Representative Dan Zwonitzer does not live in the district he represents have been referred to the House of Representatives.

The questions regarding Zwonitzer's residency were originally being considered by the Wyoming Secretary of State's Office. The questions were raised in a letter to the Secretary of State from Wyoming Republican Party Chair Frank Eathorne.

Zwonitzer, who is a Republican, has denied the allegations.

Barlow issued the following statement on Friday:

Gillette – Yesterday, I received a complaint from the Secretary of State’s Office initially filed with them and requesting their attention regarding allegations that Representative Dan Zwonitzer’s current residence may render him unqualified to serve the remainder of his term.

Pursuant to Article 3, Section 10 of the Wyoming Constitution, only the House of Representatives is qualified to judge whether a member possesses the necessary qualifications to be elected to or continue to serve in the House of Representatives. As such the Secretary of State has properly referred the complaint to us.

I am conferring with House Leadership and LSO legal staff on the manner in which to proceed under the Wyoming Constitution and the Rules of the House of Representatives. Additionally, I have requested Representative Zwonitzer respond to the allegations in writing. Once I have received his response and understand the options available for resolving this matter in an appropriate and expeditious manner, I will propose a course of action. – End –

Zwonitzer has served in the legislature since 2005.

In 2021 he chaired the House Corporations, Elections, and Political Subdivisions Committee as well as House Judiciary Committee and the Select Committee on Legislative Facilities Technology and Process.

He was a member of several other legislative committees. In a recent email to Townsquare Media, Zwonitzer wrote "I am still in my district."