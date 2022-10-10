$1.6 Million Fort Collins Home Has Been Called Functional Art

Every now and then, a home comes onto the real estate market that is simply outside of the norm. Even though this Fort Collins home was built in 1980, the house has an ultra-modern feel.

The listing for this Fort Collins home located at 2600 West Prospect Road calls the property a functional work of art. The property features five bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, more than 3,500 square feet of living space, and a detached 600 square-foot studio all on half an acre of land.

One of the coolest features of the home is the loft area which is essentially the most perfect playroom ever. The kitchen is every adult's dream with a cabinet panel Dacor fridge, dual dishwashers, steam oven, and espresso maker.

There is also plenty of space for garage activities too with a total of five garages. The home listed on Realtor has an asking price of $1.698 million. The average cost per square foot of living space is approximately $483. For more information on this home located at 2600 West Prospect Road in Fort Collins, see the full listing on Realtor.

