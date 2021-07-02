Sleeping under the stars 25 feet high in the trees could be how you spend your next getaway. Take a look at this treehouse Airbnb that's located less than two hours away from Grand Junction.

You've been in a treehouse before but we doubt you've been in one like this before. The Rocky Mountain treehouse is attached to four 100 foot tall spruce trees and here's a look at what sleeping in the trees looks like.

Get our free mobile app

Sleep in the Trees: Treehouse in Western Colorado is 25 Feet High You can sleep in the trees in this treehouse Airbnb in Western Colorado. Take a look at the treehouse Airbnb that's 25 feet high and located in Carbondale.

Victorian House in Palisade is Surrounded By Wineries + Magnolias This Airbnb in Palisade is surrounded by wineries and magnolias. Take a look at the Victorian house in Palisade that still has original glass from 1901.