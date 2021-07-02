Sleep in the Trees: Treehouse in Western Colorado is 25 Feet High
Sleeping under the stars 25 feet high in the trees could be how you spend your next getaway. Take a look at this treehouse Airbnb that's located less than two hours away from Grand Junction.
You've been in a treehouse before but we doubt you've been in one like this before. The Rocky Mountain treehouse is attached to four 100 foot tall spruce trees and here's a look at what sleeping in the trees looks like.
