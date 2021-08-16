1 Dead, 1 Injured After SUV Rear-Ends Stopped WYDOT Truck on I-80

One person was killed and another injured Thursday afternoon when an SUV rear-ended a Wyoming Department of Transportation pickup that was stopped on the side of Interstate 80.

The crash happened around 3:35 p.m. near milepost 263, just east of Elk Mountain.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the SUV was headed eastbound in the right lane when it struck the rear of the pickup, which was stopped in the emergency lane on the southbound side with an arrow board directing traffic to move to the left.

There were also two WYDOT trucks staggered in front of the pickup -- one halfway in the emergency lane and halfway in the right lane, and one in the right lane -- with arrow boards directing traffic to move to the left.

The crash claimed the life of 87-year-old Florida resident Shirley Flood, a buckled-up passenger, and injured another, although the patrol didn't say to what extent.

Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.