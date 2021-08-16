1 Killed, 1 Injured in Rollover Crash Near Buffalo

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says speed may be to blame for a deadly, single-vehicle, rollover crash west of Buffalo Thursday night.

The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. near milepost 86.5 on U.S. 16.

The patrol says a Jeep was headed westbound when the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and rolled the Jeep.

The crash claimed the life of 61-year-old Wyoming resident Delrae Bennett, an unbuckled passenger. The driver was also reportedly injured, but the patrol didn't say to what extent.

This is the 65th fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2021 compared to 75 in 2020, 104 in 2019, 66 in 2018, and 94 in 2017 to date.

