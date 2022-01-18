Cheyenne has a certain wish list of amenities that we love to see coming in. You always see stores like Trader Joes, Sprouts, Aldis, and other great spots that you see in other cities. We also would like more amenities to take the family to. The idea of not having to go to Colorado is a pretty big cry in Wyoming in general.

But, what about the things that we have in Cheyenne in general that we DON'T want more of? I have a few ideas of my own, but that's not fun for me to do it, so I asked everyone's opinion. That way, you can't blame me for hating things you like. It's your fellow man!

You can see the list here. I had over 150 comments. Most all of them were recurring or they read the questions wrong and thought I was asking what they wanted.

This was a goldmine for ideas. It opened my eyes to a lot of things that I wouldn't personally think we had too many of, but it also had quite a few that I totally agree with. It's also a great gauge for how people feel about certain things in town, so maybe if you're a developer, you could take a peek at this list and help out. Or not.

I went ahead and piled the top 10 the best I could from the comments section of the post I made. A lot of them were reoccurring, so that's how I gaged the placement. Take a look at the list for yourself and decide if you agree.

10 Things Cheyenne Absolutely Does Not Need More Of

