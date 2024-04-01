Hey Kids! Explore the Outdoors with the Wyoming State Museum

The warm weather of spring has arrived in Southeast Wyoming. Though still an occasional visitor, Snow has (mostly) departed from the plains. There are buds on lilac bushes and green shoots on the lawn. It's hard not to have spring fever at this time of the year. Thankfully, the Wyoming State Museum has the perfect event to dive into the beautiful Wyoming outdoors - just in time for the beauty of spring.

April 2024 Family Day at the Museum: The Great Outdoors

The Wyoming State Museum hosts a family day on-site every first Saturday of the month. The event features themed activities and educational opportunities for families to enjoy. This month's theme is 'The Great Outdoors.'

Join the Wyoming State Museum for exciting activities about Wyoming's wildlife and landscapes. The activities are for all ages! There's typically a food truck on-site for snacks. Meet folks from Wyoming State Parks, Draper Museum Raptor Center, Wyoming Outdoor Recreation, and Wyoming Game and Fish while enjoying games, crafts, and more. Registration is encouraged. Learn more here: bit.ly/WSMfamilydays.

May 2024 Family Day at the Wyoming State Museum

Next month's Family Day is 'Home on the Range,' a chance to learn about life on the prairie as the pioneers lived it.

About Wyoming State Parks

Wyoming State Parks manages state historic sites, archeological sites, and state parks. The department oversees locations like the Oregon Trail Ruts and Fort Fetterman. Learn more here.

About the Draper Museum Raptor Center

The Draper Museum Raptor Center is part of Cody, Wyoming's Buffalo Bill Center of the West. The center hosts a live raptor program that educates the public on Wyoming's birds of prey. Learn more here.

About Wyoming Outdoor Recreation

Wyoming Outdoor Recreation promotes tourism in Wyoming's great outdoors. The program is a sub-section of the state government. Learn more here.

About Wyoming Game & Fish

Wyoming Game & Fish is a government entity that protects and preserves Wyoming's wildlife and wilderness spaces. The department issues hunting and fishing licenses, and facilitate wildlife experiences. Learn more here.