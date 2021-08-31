11-Year-Old Attacked, Robbed While Selling Popsicles At CO Park

A bully - don't be one.

An 11-year-old has been forced to close his very-own refreshment stand after a teenage boy attacked and robbed him.

According to reports via KDVR, an 11-year-old boy and his younger brother were hanging out at Cherry Knolls Park in Centennial on Sunday evening (Aug. 29); the boys had brought a cooler to the park in an effort to earn money by selling popsicles, sodas, and candy to any and all parkgoers.

Reports say that at around 7 p.m. Sunday, as the 11-year-old's younger brother played with other kids at the park, an unidentified teenage boy pushed the 11-year-old to the ground, stealing the boy's cooler and cashbox from the stand.

KDVR says the boy was not injured as a result of the attack/robbery but said it was painful when he was pushed over.

When the boys’ father drove by the Centennial park on his way home from work, he found his older son crying and decided to call the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

The teenage suspect in this incident is described as a teenage boy with short brown hair who is around 5 feet 6 inches tall. There was reportedly another male with the teen, but the 11-year-old victim was unable to describe him.

Following the attack, the attacker and another young male left the scene in what has been described as a run-down black sedan.

The suspect(s) could potentially face charges of robbery (a felony), assault, and child abuse.

Should you have any information regarding the Aug. 29 incident, you are asked to call the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Tipline at 720-874-8477.

