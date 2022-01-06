Some Albany County Students to Attend Class Virtually
As the inclement weather continues, Albany County School District #1 (ACSD#1) has announced that there will be several students who will have to attend class virtually today.
These students include those from Rock River, Centennial, and Harmony.
Along with this, the following bus routes will not be operated today:
- 8- LHS, LMS, Slade, SRA, SCES – Highway 30
- 21- Centennial – Highway 130
- 24- Rock River to Arlington
- 29- IPES, LHS, LMS, Linford, Slade, SCES – Highway 130
- 31- UW Lab, SCES, Slade, LHS, IPES, Beitel – Highway 287
- 45- WHS – Highway 230
- 52- Harmony, SRA, Linford, LHS – Highway 230
- 53-UW Lab, Linford, LMS, LHS, Harmony, Beitel – Highway 230
- 56-Mid Day LHS to Rock River – Highway 30
- 62-UW Lab, SRA, Linford, LMS, LHS – Highway 130
- 63-WHS, LHS, LMS – Highway 230
Students from the above bus routes or who go to the schools above are expected to work from home today.