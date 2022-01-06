Some Albany County Students to Attend Class Virtually

As the inclement weather continues, Albany County School District #1 (ACSD#1) has announced that there will be several students who will have to attend class virtually today.

These students include those from Rock River, Centennial, and Harmony.

Along with this, the following bus routes will not be operated today:

8- LHS, LMS, Slade, SRA, SCES – Highway 30

21- Centennial – Highway 130

24- Rock River to Arlington

29- IPES, LHS, LMS, Linford, Slade, SCES – Highway 130

31- UW Lab, SCES, Slade, LHS, IPES, Beitel – Highway 287

45- WHS – Highway 230

52- Harmony, SRA, Linford, LHS – Highway 230

53-UW Lab, Linford, LMS, LHS, Harmony, Beitel – Highway 230

56-Mid Day LHS to Rock River – Highway 30

62-UW Lab, SRA, Linford, LMS, LHS – Highway 130

63-WHS, LHS, LMS – Highway 230

Students from the above bus routes or who go to the schools above are expected to work from home today.