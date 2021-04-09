$14K+ in Wire Stolen From High West Energy Site in Laramie County

Laramie County deputies are asking for the public's help in finding whoever stole more than $14,000 worth of wire from a site belonging to High West Energy.

Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner says the incident occurred sometime between March 16-25 in the 5500 block of Christensen Road.

"A fence at that location was cut and 1,475 feet of 600-volt 12 strand #12 wire was stolen," said Warner.

Warner says the crook(s) caused $300 worth of damage to the fence.

Anyone with information about the larceny is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.