The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down whoever stole $64,800 worth of equipment from two cell tower sites in the county.

Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the thefts occurred on Aug. 10 in the area of Chalk Bluffs and U.S. 85.

"Twenty-two microwave transmitters and four rectifiers were taken," said Warner.

Warner says the sites belong to two separate companies.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or visit silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.