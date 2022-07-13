16-Year-Old Cheyenne Girl Listed As Missing Person

A 16-year-old Cheyenne girl who was last seen on June 28 is listed as a missing person on a missing persons website operated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

Wyoming Missing Persons has this entry for Amy Emily Ortiz:

''Missing Person, June 28, 2022, Laramie County, Wyoming: Amy Emily Ortiz, age 16, was last seen in Cheyenne, Wyoming on June 28, 2022. She is a Hispanic female, approximately 5'2", 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair that has been dyed red. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black sweats with Mickey Mouse on them. Amy has a tattoo on the inside of her wrist that reads "MCMLXXXII", and a pierced nose. Anyone with information or contact with Amy is requested to contact the Cheyenne Police Department at (307) 637-6500 or the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation at (307) 777-7181.''

Cheyenne Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas, when asked about Ortiz on Tuesday, said she was still listed as missing at the last report:

"She is still entered in the National Crime Information Center as missing. According to the police report, she ran away from her residence."