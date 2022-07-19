Laramie County Man Listed As Missing On DCI Website

A 31-year-old Laramie County man who was last seen in Cheyenne on July 3 is listed on the state Division of Criminal Investigation's missing persons website.

Wyoming Missing Persons has the following listing for Anthony Kelly:

Missing Person, July 3, 2022, Laramie County, Wyoming: Anthony James Kelley, age 31, was last seen on July 3, 2022 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He is a white male, approximately 5'8", 140 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. Anthony is known to have a tattoo on his abdomen, neck, back, chest, both arms and have his ears pierced. He may also be wearing glasses. He may be driving a maroon Chevy Malibu. Anyone with information or contact with Anthony is requested to contact the Laramie County Sheriff's Department at (307) 633-4700 or the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation at (307) 777-7181.

A message to the Laramie County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday seeking additional details on Kelly was not immediately returned.

 

