$1,800 Generator Stolen Off Trailer in South Cheyenne
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a stolen generator and whoever stole it.
Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner says the theft occurred in the 900 block of E. Fox Farm Road sometime between July 30 and Aug. 4.
"A Honda EB5000X generator was stolen off a trailer," said Warner. "It's valued at $1,800."
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
