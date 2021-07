195 Wyoming student-athletes earn Academic All-MW honors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., -- The Mountain West announced its spring semester Academic All-Mountain West Teams Wednesday, with 195 Wyoming student-athletes receiving the honor for the 2020-21 academic year.

Student-athletes from men’s basketball, men’s golf, men’s track and field, women’s basketball, women’s golf, women’s soccer, women’s swimming and diving, women’s track and field and volleyball were announced.

Get our free mobile app

Women’s track and field led the way for UW with 38 selections to the academic team, while men’s track and field garnered 32 honors. Women’s swimming and soccer had 33 and 30 honorees, respectively. Women’s basketball had 14 selections, men’s basketball and volleyball had 11 honorees each, while men’s golf had 10, with women’s golf and tennis earning eight honors each.

To be eligible for the 2021 Spring Academic All-Conference honors, student-athletes must have completed at least on academic term at the member institution, while maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better. The athletic contribution/participation requirement was omitted for the award this year due to the impact of Covid-19.

Complete list of University of Wyoming student-athletes to earn spring 2021 Academic All-Mountain West Conference Honors:

Men’s Basketball (11)

Terrin Dickey

Xavier Dusell

Kenny Foster

John Grigsby

Graham Ike

Hunter Maldonado

Kwane Marble II

Eoin Nelson

Jeremiah Oden

Hunter Thompson

Brendan Wenzel

Men’s Golf (10)

Patrick Azevedo

Ethan Cates

Liam Clancy

Kirby Coe-Kirkham

Jimmy Dales

Jared Edeen

Tyler Severin

Dan Starzinski

Carl Underwood

Bryce Waters

Men’s Track (32)

Cooper Brown

Hunter Brown

Daniel Carrillo

Sage Coventry

Jaymison Cox

Tyler Dahl

Jefferson Danso

Bryson Engebretsen

Tarique George

Christopher Henry

Philip Henry

Daniel Hintz

Blake Hubert

Caige McComb

Brandon McGuire

Charles McIntyre

Pete Mead

Kareem Mersal

William Nolan

Mason Norman

Colton Paller

Will Persin

Nathan Reid

Josh Rodgers

Samuel Schneider

Roman Smith

Albert Steiner

Trevor Stephen

Mason Swingholm

Jerald Taylor

Kirk Unland

Connor Zydek

Women’s Basketball (14)

McKinley Bradshaw

Emily Buchanan

Lexi Bull

Dagny Davidsdottir

Grace Ellis

Landri Hudson

Jaye Johnson

Tommi Olson

Paula Salazar

Alba Sanchez Ramos

Paige Toomer

Iris Tsafara

Ola Ustowska

Quinn Weidemann

Women’s Golf (8)

Cristiana Ciasca

Samantha Hui

Michelle Nguyen

Morgan Ryan

Erin Sargent

Caitlyn Skavdahl

Rachel Stoinski

Jessica Zapf

Women’s Soccer (30)

Maria Allen

Indianna Asimus

Ashley Bahr

Jazlin Barela

Alyssa Bedard

Rilee Castilla

Madison Chance

Gabrielle Clutter

Grace Collins

Nikayla Copenhaver

Rae Gerking

Hannah Hagen

Delaney Hallcroft

Camille Hawley

Makyleigh Howard

Eleanor Johnston

Faith Joiner

Molly Kuhbacher

Hannah Lee

Sydnie Maiava

Sydney Miller

Allison Mills

Haylee Rice

Berit Robnett

Kennedy Schomer

Jamie Tatum

Amber Vokoun

Savannah Warner

Elaine Webber

Keelie Wortmann

Women’s Swimming (33)

Anna Augustin

Madeline Bane

Claire Becker

Katelyn Blattner

Margaret Clerkin

Karla Contreras

Kristen Covello

Samantha Covello

Kira Crane

Erin Eccleston

Brooke Ford

Kali Franckowiak

Emily Giles

Molly Green

McKenna Houlihan

Lana Jeter

Lainee Jones

Hannah Linde

Hannah McLean-Leonard

Emma Mehl

Sage Morton

Britt Nichols

Andrea Niemann

Sarah Owens

Jocelyn Petersen

Rachel Pietsch

Rylie Pilon

Roxanna Ramirez

Isabel Rich

Zoe Robison

Makena Sanger

Kylee Theiler

Abigail Zoromski

Women’s Tennis (8)

Noesjka Brink

Alyse Cormier

Ana Fernandez

Mihaela Kaftanova

Ida Krause

Lucia Malinak

Maria Oreshkina

Sophie Zehender

Women’s Track (38)

Kaylee Bentley

Abigail Braun

Kennedy Burch

Mary Carbee

Jordan Christensen

McKenzi Davison

Maddison Dedic

Logan Derock

Camille Foster

Riley Frankel

Madison Friend

Riley Geldean

Anna Gillis

Peri Nennigar

Addison Henry

Shayla Howell

Addi Iken

Emmy Johnson

Kaylee Kearse

Madeline Killian

Giulia Lodi

Abigail Matthias

Sadie McMullen

Katelyn Mitchem

Piper Morris

Julia Kay O’Neill

Jenae Ramirez

Michelle Renner

Allyson Serbick

Sabrina Shoopman

Molly Sitter

Baylee Stafford

Cosette Stellern

Kayla Stibley

Anissa Warner

Abigail Whitman

Christie Wildcat

Madyson Willis

Volleyball (11)

Casady Berry

Corin Carruth

Emersen Cyza

Kaitlyn Gehler

Erika Jones

Jackie McBride

Abby Olsen

Kyra Slavik

Zoee Smith

Faith Waitsman

Hailey Zuroske

* University of Wyoming press release