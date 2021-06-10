UW Athletics ‘Summer Bash’ Coming to Cheyenne June 26

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Athletics Summer Bash is coming to Lions Park in Cheyenne on Saturday, June 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. The event is being held in conjunction with Superday, which is an annual celebration that kicks off National Parks and Recreation Month and is hosted by the City of Cheyenne Community Recreation and Events Department.

Mark your calendars for an evening of fun for the whole family. Wyoming student-athletes and coaches will be interacting with fans throughout the event.

Also in attendance will be the Western Thunder Marching Band, UW Spirit Squad, and Pistol Pete.

"We are excited to make the trip over to Cheyenne later this month to interact with our incredible fans," said Tom Burman , University of Wyoming Athletics Director. "We would like to thank the Cheyenne Recreation Department for helping make this event possible. Our supporters have stuck with us through this last year, and as we move out of the COVID-19 pandemic it is important that we get our fan base excited for the upcoming fall season."

Plenty of games and activities will be available for fans of all ages. Food trucks will be on-site and beer sales will be available. The Brown and Gold Outlet will also be on-site with all your favorite Wyoming Athletics gear and apparel.

Fans attending the event are encouraged to park in the Frontier Park lot between the grandstand and Carey Ave. The parking lot can be accessed from 8th Avenue, adjacent to Dillon or Dey Avenues. The event will be held at the south end of Sloan Lake in Lions Park, between the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens and the softball field.

Bring the family, wear your Brown and Gold, and we will see you on Saturday, June 26th from 4 to 7 p.m. for the Wyoming Athletics Summer Bash in Cheyenne.

Wyoming Athletics Summer Bash in CASPER

Wyoming Athletics will be back at David Street Station on June 24 for the Wyoming Athletics Summer Bash.

There will be Student-athletes and coaches present to socialize and interact with all fans as well as an appearance from the Western Thunder Marching Band.

Join us for a night of fun with Cornhole, Ladder Ball, Giant Jenga, Connect 4 and many more fun activities to be enjoyed all night long. There will be food trucks present, as well as beer sales and free bottled water. Come and join us for a night of fun at David Street Station.

* University of Wyoming press release