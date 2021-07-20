In the 1970s, the country music charts were filled with artists who first found fame during the previous decade(s) — to name a few, Glen Campbell, Charley Pride, Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley, Loretta Lynn — and promising newcomers such as Emmylou Harris, Tanya Tucker and Tom T. Hall.

Many of these artists landed a No. 1 hit (or hits), of course. But even those that didn't contributed albums and songs that helped steer country music into the 1980s (and beyond). Some of this music even endures today, thanks to savvy pop culture placement.

Below, The Boot rounds up the Top 10 country songs of the 1970s: