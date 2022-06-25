Charlie Daniels' luxurious tour bus is currently for sale, and the price has been significantly reduced for a custom-built motor coach that's like a high-end home on wheels.

The online listing states that Daniels' Prevost Liberty bus was built in 1994, but the luxury touring vehicle has been updated extensively in recent years. The stunning motor coach includes a full lounge area with a sofa and chairs, a dining area, an office with an office chair and a recliner, a kitchenette and even laundry facilities.

The highlight of the lavish bus is a full bedroom suite toward the rear of the vehicle, which is outfitted with a bed, a separate television, phones and a rotating wardrobe carousel. The stateroom opens onto a full-sized bathroom that even includes a walk-in shower.

The country icon's elegant home away from home also features extensive interior and exterior storage areas for gear. The listing is available via Hemphill Bus Sales, and the original asking price of $249,000 has been reduced to $200,000.

Daniels' decades-long career encompassed both country and rock, scoring hits including "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," "Long Haired Country Boy," "In America," "The South's Gonna Do It Again," "Simple Man" and more. He was a member of both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry.

Charlie Daniels died in July of 2020 after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 83 years old at the time of his death.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Daniels' luxury bus: