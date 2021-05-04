2 Weeks Later, Still No Arrest in South Cheyenne Shooting

Detectives are still working to determine who shot and injured a 20-year-old Cheyenne man near Rossman Elementary School last month.

Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the shooting occurred shortly before 2:30 a.m. on April 18 around the 900 block of W. College Drive.

Farkas says the victim was later located with nonfatal gunshot wounds at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released.

"This case is still open and remains under investigation," Farkas told KGAB Radio Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Detective Bureau at (307) 637-6521.

