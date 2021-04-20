Police Investigating After Man Shot in South Cheyenne

Cheyenne Police Department

Police are investigating after a 20-year-old Cheyenne man was shot multiple times in south Cheyenne early Sunday morning.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says officers were called around 2:30 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of W. College Drive.

Farkas says the victim, who police aren't identifying, was later located with nonfatal gunshot wounds at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released.

"We are seeking community assistance for information related to the suspect," Farkas told KGAB Radio Tuesday morning.

Those with information are asked to call the Detective Bureau at (307) 637-6521. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS or by visiting https://www.silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.

