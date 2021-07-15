2021 ACM Honors: Carly Pearce to Host, Ashley McBryde + More to Perform

Carly Pearce will host the 2021 ACM Honors, at which Ashley McBryde, Lee Ann Womack and more will perform. The Academy of Country Music announced further details of the late-August event on Thursday morning (July 15).

Pearce herself is a two-time 2021 ACM Awards winner, for Single of the Year and Music Event of the Year, both for "I Hope You're Happy Now," her hit collaboration with Lee Brice. In a press release, the artist says she's "humbled and excited" to be hosting the annual event this year — her first time in the role.

"Winning two ACM Awards this year was a dream come true, and I cannot wait to share that same feeling with my fellow artists and industry friends as their special moments are recognized," Pearce adds. "I look forward to a night of honoring the best in country music."

The 2021 ACM Honors will recognize Loretta LynnDan + Shay and more country stars for special achievements within the industry; 2020 and 2021 studio recording award winners and 2020 industry award winners are also honored at the event. In addition to McBryde and Womack, just-announced performers include Lauren Alaina, Devin Dawson, Sara Evans, Hardy, Chris Janson, Lady A and RaeLynn, with more artists to be added in the coming weeks.

The 2021 ACM Honors are set for Aug. 25 at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. The show will be livestreamed on the Circle Network's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages; the TV network will also air a special featuring footage from the event at a to-be-announced date.

Fans interested in attending the 2021 ACM Honors can now purchase both general admission and VIP packages. Visit ACMCountry.com for more information.

When announcing the 2021 ACM Honors honorees, the ACM also shared that its Party for a Cause — which benefits Lifting Lives, the ACM's charitable arm, and usually precedes the ACM Awards — will take place ahead of the event, with details to be announced. It will be the first time the ACM Party for a Cause is happening in Nashville; the event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

