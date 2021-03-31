Who Is Brittney Spencer? 5 Things You Need to Know

Brittney Spencer's ability to evoke profound emotional attachment to her music helps her stand out amid an ever-growing crowd of talented Black female singer-songwriters emerging in country music. Compassion is her latest EP, and since its December release, the four-song project has received critical acclaim and global radio spins from the BBC.

The Baltimore-born artist's relatively rapid ascent from gifted, gospel-borne talent to country superstar on the rise is not a sign of catching lightning in a bottle; instead, it’s the thundering power of her talent blended with highly engaging songs such as, "Sorrys Don’t Work No More," that showcase her as a talent and ability to be impactful in the genre for years to come.

Here are five more reasons to be intrigued by Spencer:

She's a Massive Fan of the Chicks

At the age of 15, Spencer was introduced to the Chicks’ music, while driving to church with a friend, and at that point, she "immediately submerged" herself into the genre, she tells the Digital Fix. Like the Chicks, Spencer says she believes her music "reflects the intentional interest I take in writing stories that are hella relatable and honest because life has somehow taught me that when it comes to things I feel and experience, I’m not the only one."

Her Faith Influences Her Resolve

An African Methodist Episcopal, Spencer’s religious background has aided her not just as an artist, but also as a Black woman attempting to excel in a genre that places astronomical odds against that success occurring quickly. Her understanding of religion as a way to keep mentally strong is impressive.

In a Common Hymnal blog post entitled "Being Black in Country Music," Spencer writes, "My dream to exist in country music is no more radical than the many ways God has managed to express himself throughout creation since the beginning of time. He created us all to be uniquely different in color, personality, nationality, and anything else we could possibly think of. But we all share the same common core in that we're ALL a reflection of him."

She Began Singing at the Age of Three

Spencer was raised in a family of musically talented siblings; however, her star appeal surfaced far earlier than anyone could’ve ever expected. She began singing in her church choir at the age of three, which led to her participating in singing competitions.

Spencer's talent as a musician is primarily formed by her time in the church. From singing as a toddler to working as a minister of music, Spencer’s formative years as a creator and composer were spent blending musicality with religion’s role in her life’s experiences.

Her Highwomen Cover Wasn't Her First

"I've posted video covers online for years, never really expecting a response from artists, or for them to even see it,” Spencer told Billboard in October of 2020, in response to her Twitter-posted cover of the Highwomen's “Crowded Table” was retweeted by the quartet's Maren Morris and Amanda Shires. It's has been viewed nearly 150,000 times to date, with over 2,500 interactions.

"I just love to sing and write songs," Spencer continues. "Though there's really no way I could have ever prepared for the most humbling experience of my life to take place on Twitter."

It Took Quite Some Time (With Some Fantastic Experiences) for Her to Be an "Overnight Success"

Spencer’s career as a regularly performing professional artist started in 2006, in the R&B and gospel industries; additionally, while an undergraduate student in Middle Tennessee State University’s Recording Industry of Music program, she worked as a vocal coach for underprivileged children.

Spencer's musical flexibility allowed her to bridge into country music and related genres by also performing as a touring background singer for the likes of Carrie Underwood and Christopher Cross. From this perspective, when looking at Spencer’s career, her "sudden" success results from compiling a prodigious background.

Meet More of The Boot's 2021 Artists to Watch: