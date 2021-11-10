Chris Stapleton’s ‘Starting Over’ Wins Single of the Year at 2021 CMA Awards

Chris Stapleton won Single of the Year for his track "Starting Over" at the 2021 CMA Awards. The annual event took place on Wednesday night (Nov. 10) in Nashville and aired live on ABC.

It was the second award of the night for the country star, who also earned the trophy for Song of the Year for "Starting Over," the title track of his acclaimed 2020 record. Often a man of few words, Stapleton kept his acceptance speech simple by thanking his wife, Morgane, and the team that helped him create the song.

Single of the Year is awarded to the artist as well as their producers and mix engineers. Stapleton was joined onstage by his longtime producer and collaborator Dave Cobb and engineer Vance Powell, who walked away with their own individual trophies.

In addition to Chris Stapleton, the 2021 CMA Awards Single of the Year nominees included Chris Young and Kane Brown's "Famous Friends," Gabby Barrett's "The Good Ones," Eric Church's "Hell of a View," Ashley McBryde's "One Night Standards" and Chris Stapleton's "Starting Over."

The Country Music Association held the 2021 CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville. The show, hosted for the first time by Luke Bryan, returned to the venue — its home since 2006 — after one year at Music City Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic.