Chris Stapleton's song "Starting Over" was named Song of the Year at the 2021 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 10). And as the Kentucky native stepped on stage to accept his award alongside fellow "Starting Over" songwriter Mike Henderson, one could tell that he was somewhat overwhelmed at the news.

Well, sort of.

"Well okay...thank you," Stapleton said as wife Morgane looked on from the audience.

Indeed, Stapleton was a man of few words, ensuring that Henderson enjoyed his time in the spotlight, with the country superstar further noting that Henderson has always been "one of his heroes" and that he taught him "how to write a song."

The award was presented by not only Luke Bryan, but alongside his American Idol comrades Lionel Richie and Katy Perry. In addition to "Starting Over," the 2021 CMA Awards Song of the Year category included Luke Combs' "Forever After All," Gabby Barrett's "The Good Ones," Eric Church's "Hell of a View" and Ashley McBryde's "One Night Standards." All of those artists could be seen in the audience cheering on Stapleton.

The Country Music Association held the 2021 CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville. The show, hosted for the first time by Luke Bryan, returned to the venue — its home since 2006 — after one year at Music City Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

