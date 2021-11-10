They’re Baack! Goats Put to Work Eating Weeds in Cheyenne

City of Cheyenne

A herd of goats will be gobbling up vegetation, including noxious weeds, along Cheyenne's Crow Creek over the next two weeks, the city announced Wednesday.

The four-legged weed eaters were relocated to Crow Creek earlier this week after spending two weeks eating vegetation along Dry Creek.

"Utilizing goats for this purpose has become a favorite for locals and is also substantially less expensive than human labor," city spokesman Michael Skinner said in a press release.

"The goats are contained to a specific area using a portable electric fence and trained border collies," Skinner added. "Goat Green, LLC is operating and overseeing the month-long process."

The goats are funded through the fifth penny sales tax.

