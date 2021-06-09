The 2021 CMT Awards Red Carpet Was Smokin’! [Pictures]

Getty Images for CMT

Stars gathered on the 2021 CMT Awards red carpet, leaving behind the muted tones that represented a muted year in 2020. Hot pink seems to be the most popular color right now among country music's best dressed at the show on Wednesday night (June 9) in Nashville.

The annual June showcase has long been a place to be bold, and stars like host Kelsea Ballerini didn't disappoint. Newcomers Lainey Wilson and Niko Moon also made solid first impressions on those who are just learning their names through their first hit singles in 2021. While fashion superstars like Carrie Underwood didn't walk the CMT Music Awards carpet, plenty of country queens amped up their looks to torch a very fashion-forward show.

See pictures from the 2021 CMT Music Awards red carpet below and decide who the best and worst dressed are. The show is a mix of live and recorded performances with surprise guests appearing in person and via video.

See the Best Dressed at the 2021 CMT Awards

The 2021 CMT Awards red carpet was white hot! Stars like Carly Pearce, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts dressed in their summer best, but others like Kelsea Ballerini and Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town would not be undone. In fact, everyone from LBT looked great and it looks like Philip Sweet is fully recovered after a bout of COVID-19 in April. 

See some of our favorite looks below, including Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn and Mickey Guyton. Who do you think looked best on the 2021 CMT Awards red carpet?
