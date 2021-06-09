Stars gathered on the 2021 CMT Awards red carpet, leaving behind the muted tones that represented a muted year in 2020. Hot pink seems to be the most popular color right now among country music's best dressed at the show on Wednesday night (June 9) in Nashville.

The annual June showcase has long been a place to be bold, and stars like host Kelsea Ballerini didn't disappoint. Newcomers Lainey Wilson and Niko Moon also made solid first impressions on those who are just learning their names through their first hit singles in 2021. While fashion superstars like Carrie Underwood didn't walk the CMT Music Awards carpet, plenty of country queens amped up their looks to torch a very fashion-forward show.

See pictures from the 2021 CMT Music Awards red carpet below and decide who the best and worst dressed are. The show is a mix of live and recorded performances with surprise guests appearing in person and via video.