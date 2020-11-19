On the Road Again: 2021’s Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Tours

Since March, the novel coronavirus pandemic has kept musicians at home, grounding all major tours for months. There's a bit of light at the end of the tunnel, however: Some artists rescheduled their 2020 treks to 2021.

If all goes according to plan, Kane Brown will be the first country artist to re-launch himself into life on the road. He's planning to pick back up with his Worldwide Beautiful Tour on March 13, about one year after it was postponed due to COVID-19.

More rescheduled tours, from everyone from Chris Stapleton to Reba McEntire, are scheduled to begin in April, May, June and July. Dan + Shay opted to wait the longest to resume shows: Their arena tour will kick off in September.

Of course, the pandemic is still raging in the United States, so unfortunately, none of these artists' tour plans are guaranteed. The Boot will keep this list and photo gallery updated with changes and new tours as they're announced.

2021's Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Tours

Launching in January:

TBA

Launching in February:

Feb. 5: Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser's Country Cadillac Tour

Launching in March:

March 13: Kane Brown's Worldwide Beautiful Tour

Launching in April:

April 21: Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show

April 30: Maren Morris' RSVP: The Tour -- CANCELED

Launching in May:

May 1: Kenny Chesney's Chillaxification Tour

May 30: Luke Bryan's Proud to Be Right Here Tour

Launching in June:

June 3: Thomas Rhett's Center Point Road Tour

June 22: Luke Combs' What You See Is What You Get Tour

Launching in July:

July 8: Reba McEntire's Arena Tour

July 11: Tanya Tucker's 2021 Tour

Launching in August:

TBA

Launching in September:

Sept. 8: Dan + Shay's The (Arena) Tour

Launching in October:

TBA

Launching in November:

TBA

Launching in December:

TBA