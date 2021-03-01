New Music Roundup: 2021’s Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Album Releases
Live music may be largely on hold right now, but plenty of artists are still finding ways to create. Time off the road and at home means time to write and record new music, which in turn means that fans can expect new albums from some of their favorite country, Americana, bluegrass and folk artists in 2021.
Already this year, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Lainey Wilson and more have dropped new music, and Thomas Rhett has hinted that his fifth studio project is on its way. Dan + Shay and Eric Church are also among the artists from whom fans can expect new albums in 2021, though the former's exact plans are still under wraps.
Keep reading for a complete rundown of 2021's new country, Americana, bluegrass and folk album releases; you can also flip through the photo gallery above to see what's coming in the new year. This list will be updated as more albums and EPs are announced.
2021's New Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Albums
January
Jan. 4: Steve Earle & the Dukes, J.T.
Jan. 8: Morgan Wallen, Dangerous
Jan. 8: Aaron Watson, American Soul
Jan. 8: Barry Gibb and Various Artists, Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1
Jan. 8: Various Artists, The Years: A MusicFest Tribute to Cody Canada & the Music of Cross Canadian Ragweed
Jan. 15: Devin Dawson, Pink Slip EP
Jan. 22: Willie Jones, Right Now
Jan. 27: Jake Hoot, Love Out of Time EP
February
Feb. 5: Aaron Lee Tasjan, Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan!
Feb. 12: Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On
Feb. 12: Kip Moore, Wild World Deluxe
Feb. 19: Lainey Wilson, Sayin' What I'm Thinkin'
Feb. 19: Carly Pearce, 29
Feb. 26: Willie Nelson, That's Life
Feb. 26: Hailey Whitters, Living the Dream
March
March 5: Brandy Clark, Your Life Is a Record deluxe edition
March 12: Valerie June, The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers
March 16: Gabby Barrett, Live From the Goldmine
March 19: Loretta Lynn, Still Woman Enough
March 19: Morgan Wade, Reckless
March 26: Carrie Underwood, My Savior
March 26: Sara Watkins, Under the Pepper Tree
April
April 2: Leslie Jordan, Company's Comin'
April 9: Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor's Version)
April 9: Parker Millsap, Be Here Instead
April 9: Luke Bryan, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here deluxe edition
April 16: Eric Church, Heart
April 20: Eric Church, &
April 23: Eric Church, Soul
April 23: Tracy Lawrence, Hindsight 2020, Volume 1: Stairway to Heaven, Highway to Hell
April 30: Ashley Monroe, Rosegold
May
May 7: Travis Tritt, Set in Stone
May 28: Ashley McBryde, Never Will: Live From a Distance EP
May 28: Blackberry Smoke, You Hear Georgia
June
June 18: Rory Feek, Gentle Man
July
August
September
October
November
December
