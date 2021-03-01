New Music Roundup: 2021’s Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Album Releases

Live music may be largely on hold right now, but plenty of artists are still finding ways to create. Time off the road and at home means time to write and record new music, which in turn means that fans can expect new albums from some of their favorite country, Americana, bluegrass and folk artists in 2021.

Already this year, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Lainey Wilson and more have dropped new music, and Thomas Rhett has hinted that his fifth studio project is on its way. Dan + Shay and Eric Church are also among the artists from whom fans can expect new albums in 2021, though the former's exact plans are still under wraps.

Keep reading for a complete rundown of 2021's new country, Americana, bluegrass and folk album releases; you can also flip through the photo gallery above to see what's coming in the new year. This list will be updated as more albums and EPs are announced.

2021's New Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Albums

January

Jan. 4: Steve Earle & the Dukes, J.T.

Jan. 8: Morgan Wallen, Dangerous

Jan. 8: Aaron Watson, American Soul

Jan. 8: Barry Gibb and Various Artists, Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1

Jan. 8: Various Artists, The Years: A MusicFest Tribute to Cody Canada & the Music of Cross Canadian Ragweed

Jan. 15: Devin Dawson, Pink Slip EP

Jan. 22: Willie Jones, Right Now

Jan. 27: Jake Hoot, Love Out of Time EP

February

Feb. 5: Aaron Lee Tasjan, Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan!

Feb. 12: Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On

Feb. 12: Kip Moore, Wild World Deluxe

Feb. 19: Lainey Wilson, Sayin' What I'm Thinkin'

Feb. 19: Carly Pearce, 29

Feb. 26: Willie Nelson, That's Life

Feb. 26: Hailey Whitters, Living the Dream

March

March 5: Brandy Clark, Your Life Is a Record deluxe edition

March 12: Valerie June, The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers

March 16: Gabby Barrett, Live From the Goldmine

March 19: Loretta Lynn, Still Woman Enough

March 19: Morgan Wade, Reckless

March 26: Carrie Underwood, My Savior

March 26: Sara Watkins, Under the Pepper Tree

April

April 2: Leslie Jordan, Company's Comin'

April 9: Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor's Version)

April 9: Parker Millsap, Be Here Instead

April 9: Luke Bryan, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here deluxe edition

April 16: Eric Church, Heart

April 20: Eric Church, &

April 23: Eric Church, Soul

April 23: Tracy Lawrence, Hindsight 2020, Volume 1: Stairway to Heaven, Highway to Hell

April 30: Ashley Monroe, Rosegold

May

May 7: Travis Tritt, Set in Stone

May 28: Ashley McBryde, Never Will: Live From a Distance EP

May 28: Blackberry Smoke, You Hear Georgia

June

June 18: Rory Feek, Gentle Man

July

August

September

October

November

December

