Golden Globes: The Full List of 2021 Winners
The annual Golden Globes looked very different this year. Like a lot of people in the pandemic, the hosts — Tina Fey and Amy Poehler — worked remotely. Covid also meant the typical banquet was out, with recipients receiving their awards at home. And in the days before the 2021 Globes, a series of articles alleged major issues behind the scenes of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, including “self-dealing” and “ethical lapses, while the former President of the group admitted in a separate piece that the organization hadn’t had a single Black member in the last 20 years.
Despite all the controversy, the show — widely seen, rightly or wrongly, as the key preliminary awards before the Oscars — went on. Here are all of 2021’s nominees with the winners highlighted in bold.
FILM CATEGORIES
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Mank
Nomadland - WINNER
Promising Young Woman
The Father
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - WINNER
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
Two Of Us
Another Round
La Llorona
Minari - WINNER
La Vita Davanti a Se
Best Actor - Drama
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom - WINNER
Gary Oldman, Mank
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Actor - Musical or Comedy
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - WINNER
Best Actress - Drama
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday - WINNER
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Best Actress - Musical or Comedy
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Kate Hudson, Music
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot - WINNER
Best Supporting Actress
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian - WINNER
Olivia Colman, The Father
Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah - WINNER
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Best Director
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland - WINNER
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Screenplay
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher, Mank
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 - WINNER
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Best Original Score
The Midnight Sky
Tenet
News of the World
Mank
Soul - WINNER
Best Original Song
“Fight For You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
“IO SI (Seen),” The Life Ahead - WINNER
“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami
“Tigress & Tweed,” The United States vs. Billie Holliday
Best Animated Film:
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul - WINNER
Wolfwalkers
TV NOMINATIONS
Best TV Series - Comedy
Emily In Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek - WINNER
Ted Lasso
Best Actor - Comedy
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso - WINNER
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Actress - Comedy
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek - WINNER
Best TV Series - Drama
The Crown - WINNER
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best Actor - Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O’Connor, The Crown - WINNER
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Al Pacino, Hunters
Best Actress - Drama
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown - WINNER
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulsen, Ratched
Best TV Movie or Limited Series
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit - WINNER
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Best Actor - Limited Series or TV Movie
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True - WINNER
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Best Actress - Limited Series or TV Movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal Peoplei
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy: The Queen’s Gambit - WINNER
Best Supporting Actress
Gillian Anderson, The Crown - WINNER
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Best Supporting Actor
John Boyega, Small Axe - WINNER
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
