2021 Grammy Awards: Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert + More Country Stars Shine

The biggest awards of the night may have gone to Megan Thee Stallion, H.E.R., Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish, but country music still had its moments to shine during the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (March 14). Miranda Lambert and Brandi Carlile were among the artists who both won awards and performed during the all-genre event.

Best Country Album, which Lambert won with her 2019 album Wildcard, was the only televised country-specific Grammys category, but earlier in the day, during the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony, Carlile (Best Country Song), Vince Gill (Best Country Solo Performance), Dan + Shay (Best Country Duo/Group Performance) and John Prine (Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song) were among the winners. They -- or, in the late Prine's case, his wife and sons -- accepted their honors via videochat.

Lambert also performed during the 2021 Grammy Awards telecast, in the middle of a run of three country performances that began with a stunning rendition of "Black Like Me" from Mickey Guyton and concluded with a collaboration between Maren Morris and John Mayer. In the gallery below, you'll also see photos from a performance by Swift, as well as tributes to Prine and Kenny Rogers from Carlile and Lionel Richie, respectively.

Trevor Noah hosted the 2021 Grammy Awards, a highly entertaining three-and-a-half-hour show despite -- or, perhaps, because of -- COVID-19-related distancing and masking guidelines. Artists accepted their trophies from a Los Angeles rooftop, then headed downstairs to perform from a variety of stages inside the Los Angeles Convention Center. Flip through the photos below to see more from Music's Biggest Night.

See Photos From the 2021 Grammy Awards: