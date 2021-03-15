The Full List of 2021 Oscar Nominations
They arrived a lot later than usual because of the global pandemic, but the Oscar nominees are finally here. Eight movies will vie for the title of Best Picture including The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal, David Fincher’s Mank, Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, and Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland.
Despite the fact that far fewer films were released last year than normal, because of Covid, the Academy Awards are giving out their full compliment of awards in 2021. Even in a smaller field, there are a ton of worthy artists and achievements up for the prizes. Here’s the full list of Oscar nominees; the winners will be announced live on ABC on Sunday, April 25.
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Director
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
David Fincher, Mank
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Best Actor
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Gary Oldman, Mank
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Actress
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
VIola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Best Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Best Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-jung Youn, Minari
Best Animated Feature
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Best Editing
Nomadland
Sound of Metal
Promising Young Woman
The Father
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Best Original Song
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Judas and the Black Messiah
One Night in Miami
The Trial of the Chicago 7
The Life Ahead
Best International Feature
Collective
Another Round
Quo Vadis, Aida?
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Better Days
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Costume Design
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Best Live-Action Short
“Feeling Through”
“The Letter Room”
“The Present”
“Two Distant Strangers”
“White Eye”
Best Animated Short
“Burrow”
“Genius Loci”
“If Anything Happens I Love You”
“Opera”
“Yes People”
Best Documentary Short
“A Concerto Is a Conversation”
“Colettte”
“A Love Song For Latasha”
“Do Not Split”
“Hunger Ward”
Best Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
Tenet
Mulan
The Midnight Sky
The One and Only Ivan
Best Production Design
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
The Father
