Oscars 2023: The Full List of Nominees Announced

It was a year of mavericks and multiverses, of banshees and black panthers, of avatars and onions made of glass. And now it’s time to decide which was the best of the best.

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced this morning by Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed. Who will win this year’s Oscars? Will anyone get slapped in the face on stage? Find out when the Academy Awards are presented live on ABC on Sunday, March 27 at 8PM ET. This year’s show will be hoeted by Jimmy Kimmel. The full list of this year’s Academy Award nominees is below:

The nominees are being announced live; here are the announcements so far.

Marvel
Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Costume Design

Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Warner Bros.
Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans

Netflix
Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Triangle of Sadness

Best Live Action Short Film

“An Irish Goodbye”
“Ivalu”
“Le Pupille”
“Night Ride”
“The Red Suitcase”

Best Animated Short Film

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse”
“The Flying Sailor”
“Ice Merchants”
“My Year of Dicks”
“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

A24
Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Berry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

