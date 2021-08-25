The Laramie Plainsmen Football team is ready to take to the gridiron for the 2021 season. David Settle will bring the game action live on KOWB!

You can hear all the action live on KOWB 1290 AM and on the free KOWB app.

Laramie High School Plainsman Football Schedule 2021

Date Opponent 8/27 - 6:00p Sheridan (Sheridan, WY) 9/3 - 7:00p @ Campbell County (Gillette, WY) 9/10 - 6:00p Natrona County (Casper, WY) 9/17 - 6:00p East (Cheyenne, WY) 9/24 - TBA Kelly Walsh (Casper, WY) 10/1 - 6:00p Rock Springs (Rock Springs, WY) 10/8 - 6:00p Thunder Basin (Gillette, WY) 10/15 - 6:00p @ South (Cheyenne, WY) 10/22 - 6:00p @ Central (Cheyenne, WY)

