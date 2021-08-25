2021 Laramie Plainsmen Football Schedule – Listen Live on the KOWB
Laramie High School Plainsman Football Schedule 2021
|Date
|Opponent
|8/27 - 6:00p
|Sheridan (Sheridan, WY)
|9/3 - 7:00p
|@ Campbell County (Gillette, WY)
|9/10 - 6:00p
|Natrona County (Casper, WY)
|9/17 - 6:00p
|East (Cheyenne, WY)
|9/24 - TBA
|Kelly Walsh (Casper, WY)
|10/1 - 6:00p
|Rock Springs (Rock Springs, WY)
|10/8 - 6:00p
|Thunder Basin (Gillette, WY)
|10/15 - 6:00p
|@ South (Cheyenne, WY)
|10/22 - 6:00p
|@ Central (Cheyenne, WY)
