Wyoming Police Officer Hailed As Hero For Saving Woman’s Life

A Torrington Police Officer is being hailed as a hero for saving the life of a woman while responding to a call earlier this month.

That's according to a post on the Torrington Police Department Facebook page.

According to the post, Officer Juan Gomez [see photo] was on duty on August 9 when he got a call from a woman who was choking on a piece of food and couldn't breathe.

According to the post:

''Officer Gomez responded to help and arrived on scene in approximately two minutes. He quickly used first aid techniques to help the woman and she was able to dislodge the food item and breathe normally again. A few days later, Officer Gomez received a call from the woman’s daughter, thanking him for saving her life.

Thank you Officer Gomez for your speedy response and quick action!"

