Wyoming Police Officer Hailed As Hero For Saving Woman’s Life
A Torrington Police Officer is being hailed as a hero for saving the life of a woman while responding to a call earlier this month.
Get our free mobile app
That's according to a post on the Torrington Police Department Facebook page.
According to the post, Officer Juan Gomez [see photo] was on duty on August 9 when he got a call from a woman who was choking on a piece of food and couldn't breathe.
According to the post:
''Officer Gomez responded to help and arrived on scene in approximately two minutes. He quickly used first aid techniques to help the woman and she was able to dislodge the food item and breathe normally again. A few days later, Officer Gomez received a call from the woman’s daughter, thanking him for saving her life.
Thank you Officer Gomez for your speedy response and quick action!"
LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state
Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.
Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.