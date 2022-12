2022-23 Mountain West Football Transfer Portal Tracker

LARAMIE -- Transfer Portal season is again in full swing.

Social media announcements have become the new norm and the NCAA's version of free agency is now becoming as compelling -- or even more so -- than the early signing day, which is set for Dec. 21.

Wyoming has taken some early punches. Seven players -- three on offense, four on defense -- have announced via social media their intentions to leave the program. That list includes the team's leader in receiving yards and interceptions and one of the top young edge rushers in the Mountain West Conference.

Yes, the Cowboys lost some production, but they aren't alone -- by a long shot.

Let's take a trip around the league and see who is on the move:

WYOMING: 7

Josh Cobbs - Wide receiver

Joey Braasch - Running back

Keonte Glinton - Nickelback

Tyrese Grant - Wide receiver

Oluwaseyi Omotosho - Defensive end

Cam Stone - Cornerback

Zaire Jackson - Cornerback

(Titus Swen declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on 12/13/22)

AIR FORCE: 5

David Eure - Cornerback

Michael Schneider - Defensive back

Kainoa Sayre - Running back

Jadon Furubotten - Offensive line

Kyle Niese - Offensive line

BOISE STATE: 10

Deven Wright - Defensive end

Tyneil Hopper - Tight end

Isaiah Bagnah - Defensive line

Will Ferrin - Kicker

Hank Bachmeier - Quarterback

Jacob Golden - Offensive line (Signed by New Mexico State)

Roman Kafentzis - Defensive back

Taequan Tyler - Running back

Jalen Richmond - Wide receiver

Casey Kline - Tight end (Signed by Lamar)

COLORADO STATE: 22

D'Andre Greeley - Cornerback

Owen Snively - Offensive line

Tavian Brown - Linebacker

George Miki-Han - Offensive line

Bam Amina - Linebacker

Alex Berrouet - Running back

Tanner Arkin - Tight end

Cayden Camper - Kicker

Tywan Francis - Defensive back

Robert Floyd - Defensive back

Ty McCullouch - Wide receiver

Ches Jackson - Offensive line

Drake Martinez - Tight end

Brannin Mannix - Defensive back

Devin Phillips - Defensive line

Gerick Robinson - Wide receiver (Signed by Nevada)

Thomas Pannunzio - Wide receiver

Dante Wright - Wide receiver (Signed by UCF)

Jaylen Thomas - Running back

Mason Veve - Running back

A'jon Vivens - Running back

Melquan Stovall - Wide receiver

FRESNO STATE: 6

Joshua Kelly - Wide receiver

Cale Sanders - Cornerback

Velltray Jefferson - Linebacker

Emari Pait - Defensive back

Tito Chikere - Defensive line

Joshua Pakola - Defensive line

HAWAII: 9

Travon Killins - Cornerback

Ty Marsh - Safety

Cammon Cooper - Quarterback

Elijah Robinson - Defensive end

Nate Adams - Offensive line

Connor Apo - Quarterback

Kyler Halvorsen - Kicker

Dior Scott - Wide receiver

Riley Wilson - Linebacker

NEVADA: 5

Aaron Frost - Defensive line

Jonah Chong - Quarterback

Grant Starck - Offensive line

Jojuan Claiborne - Defensive back

Jeremiah Bodwin - Linebacker

NEW MEXICO: 14

Jaden Phillips - Defensive line

Adari Haulcy - Safety

Jaden Hullaby - Running back

Ronald Wilson - Safety

Xavier Hailey - Cornerback

Geordon Porter - Wide receiver

Andrell Barney - Cornerback

Jah'mar Sanders - Wide receiver

Keyonta Lanier - Wide receiver

Connor Genal - Quarterback

Antonio Hunt - Defensive back

Benji Johnson - Defensive back

Christian Jourdain - Wide receiver

Jake Saltonstall - Defensive line

SAN DIEGO STATE: 5

Ronald Gilliam - Wide receiver

J.P. Murphy - Tight end

C.J. Baskerville - Defensive back

Zavier Leonard - Offensive line

Will Haskell - Quarterback

SAN JOSE STATE: 3

Jayvion Cole - Cornerback

Giovonni Harper - Safety

Quali Conley - Running back

UNLV: 7

Leif Fautanu - Offensive line

Aidan Robbins - Running back

Kyle Williams - Wide receiver

Nohl Williams - Cornerback (Signed by Cal)

Tanner Salisbury - Linebacker

Kam Blanton - Defensive back

Noah McKinney - Offensive line

UTAH STATE: 9

Xavier Williams - Wide receiver

Luke Marion - Safety

Saco Olofipo - Safety

Crew Wakley - Defensive back

John Gentry - Running back

Troy dela Vega - Tight end (Signed by Costal Carolina)

Garrett Larson - Quarterback

Ron Tiavaasue - Tight end

Addison Trupp - Defensive end

