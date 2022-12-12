Are you over the last two episodes of Yellowstone yet? Because I am still crying. No spoilers from me, I promise. But, if you know, you know. And if you're still getting caught up, it's a doozy.

I promise I am already planning the next Yellowstone watch session to include a box of tissues, just in case. On that note, how do you usually watch Yellowstone? Are you curled up at home with a blanket? Do you sneak episodes in at work (we won't judge)?

Well, apparently, I've been watching Paramount's Yellowstone tv show wrong. I usually settle down with a glass of wine and popcorn, maybe the occasional beer and pizza combo. But after getting lost down the TikTok vortex, I discovered the only way a true fan watches Yellowstone.

And yes, it's perfect.

But what will you need to watch Yellowstone like a true fan? Pretty much everything you need to be a Dude Ranch working, boot-wearing, cattle-roping cowboy.

Here's a checklist:

Cowboy Boots

Horse Saddle

Stetson (or equally reputable Cowboy Hat brand.)

Jeans (not flared or torn - we're talking Levi's and Wranglers.)

Button-up work shirt (or flannel)

Whiskey (or, similarly, Western Beverage)

Stools (for the saddles.)

Not sure how these supplies roll together to create the perfect Yellowstone viewing party? Check out how TikTok user @elimoselymusic put the whole shindig together:

Is there anything more Yellowstone than sipping on Pendleton while in a saddle? Of course, the only thing that would make this more perfect would be real horses instead of barstools...but I'm not sure horseshoes and wood floors go well together.

Got your own Yellowstone viewing ritual? Share your favorite way to watch Yellowstone in the app - I'd love to hear it!

Get our free mobile app

Live In Your Own "Dutton Home" From Yellowstone With This House Outside Of Laramie