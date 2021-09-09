Signatures for ballot initiatives in Wyoming for 2022 with hopes of legalizing medical marijuana while also decriminalizing cannabis possession are being collected throughout the state by activists this weekend.

According to the publication 'Marijuana Moment', the Wyoming Secretary of State's office has formally provided activists with petition sheets earlier this week. Wyoming activists will be holding events to gather signatures in seven cities across the state this weekend.

Last month, the required 100 initial sponsorship signatures were turned into the secretary of state's office. They were formally cleared by the attorney general's office. The national Libertarian Party and Wyoming NORML are both driving the campaign.

Here is a list of the scheduled times when the activists will be collecting signatures in each Wyoming city this weekend:

Cheyenne – Elevate Studios, 1408A E 13th St on September 10th from 5:30 PM - 9:00 PM

– Elevate Studios, 1408A E 13th St on September 10th from 5:30 PM - 9:00 PM Evanston – Hamblin Park, 190 Bear River Dr, Evanston on September 11th from 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

– Hamblin Park, 190 Bear River Dr, Evanston on September 11th from 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM Rawlins – The Grindz, 509 W Cedar St, Rawlins on September 10 from 5:30 PM - 10:00 PM

– The Grindz, 509 W Cedar St, Rawlins on September 10 from 5:30 PM - 10:00 PM Riverton – Rendezvous at the Riverwalk, Riverton Fairgrounds on September 11th from 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

– Rendezvous at the Riverwalk, Riverton Fairgrounds on September 11th from 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM Green River – Flaming Gorge Harley-Davidson, 440 Uinta Dr. Green River on September 10th and 11th at 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM

– Flaming Gorge Harley-Davidson, 440 Uinta Dr. Green River on September 10th and 11th at 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM Cody – City Park, 908 Sheridan Ave on September 11th at 11:00 AM

– City Park, 908 Sheridan Ave on September 11th at 11:00 AM Casper – Washington Park, Shelter 2, 951 S Jefferson St on September 11th from 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

The Wyoming activists will have until February 2022 to collect the number of valid signatures required which is 41,776 signatures.

They made the announcement of this weekend's scheduled events on their social media:

10 Reasons Why You're Lucky to Be Living in Wyoming Here Are the Top 10 Reasons Why You're Lucky to Be Living in Wyoming

- 10 Reasons Why You're Lucky to Be Living in Wyoming,

15 Questions You Should Never Ask Someone From Wyoming

- 15 Questions You Should Never Ask Someone From Wyoming

12 Cringeworthy Things Guaranteed to Piss Off Wyomingites There are just certain things Wyomingites don't want to see or hear. Check out these 12 things that are guaranteed to anger someone from Wyoming.

- 12 Cringeworthy Things Guaranteed to Piss Off Wyomingites