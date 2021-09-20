Platte Valley Healthcare Project Asks for Community Signatures

Sonja Collamer, the vice-chair of the Platte Valley Healthcare Project, recently made remarks announcing the group’s plans to make a 23-foot I-beam that will be used in the final construction of the hospital available to be signed by the public.

The beam is available outside the construction perimeter fence on the north side of the project near 13th and Bridge St. until October 1. Permanent markers have also been provided.

Collamer also announced the hospital’s Buy-a-Brick program, which enables members of the community to buy 4”x8” or 8”x8” commemorative paving bricks. These bricks are the portico at the entrance to the building, and Collamer said the PVHP had sold bricks totaling almost 32 square feet to date.