23-Year-Old Wyoming Driver Killed in Head-On Crash

One driver was killed and another injured in a head-on crash east of Rock Springs Wednesday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 1:26 p.m. near milepost 3.5 on Nine Mile Road near Point of Rocks.

The patrol says 23-year-old Wyoming resident Chad Collard was driving south when he crossed the centerline and collided with an oncoming semi.

Collard was buckled up, but due to the severity of the crash, his seat belt was "torn free from the car and (he) came to rest lying next to the vehicle," the crash report said.

The semi driver was also reportedly injured in the crash, but the patrol didn't say to what extent.

