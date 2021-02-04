Cheyenne Animal Shelter Pets Of The Week

It's kind of cold out. You probably need to adopt a dog or cat to keep your feet warm. That's how Three Dog Night got their name, right? It was "colder than a three dog night'? Anyways, check out these awesome pets. Starting with dogs.

Pistol

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Hello world! My name is Pistol. I am a kind, loving older gentleman but don't let my age fool you. I love to keep active and on the move. I love to do happy dances when I see friendly faces. I would love to be a walking or hiking buddy for someone and then come home to a warm, soft couch.

Boomer

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Boomer is a high energy fun loving pup that is looking for a home that will help him enjoy the art of racing in the rain. If you love jogging and hiking than this fella is who you need on leash next to you. Sitting at home alone is just not his style, but if you wanna cuddle on the couch with him, or dance to the latest tune together (we all do it don't deny) then apply to visit with Boomer today.

Spud

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Hi, my name is Spud. I am a very spunky and energetic boy who is still trying to learn some basic impulse control. I need someone who is willing to work with me on setting clear boundaries in the home and is willing to give me the training that I need and want. I am willing to go home with other dogs as long as I meet them ahead of time and I probably wouldn't do the best with cats or little kids. However, older kids who understand how to assist in setting boundaries for me wouldn't be out of the question. If you think you might be interested in me I am a foster-to-adopt candidate as I am still going through some medical treatment on one of my legs.

And now for the Cats and Kittens.

Pixel

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Hi my name is Pixel and I am a cat. I previously lived with adults and find them wonderful humans to take care of me. I am not a huge fan of being picked up as gravity is not on my side at my older age. But I still know how to give the love... oh yeah and I drool when excited. I mean doesn't everyone?

Bailey

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

My name is Bailey and I love life! It would be a bit better if I was home with someone instead of at the Shelter. I am super sweet but can take a little time to warm up. I really want to meet you!

Malcom

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

My name is Malcolm! I am a super sweet kitty when I get to know you. I can be on the shy side but can't we all? I would love to meet someone new and spend forever with them!

If you're interested in any of these pets of the week, contact the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.

