4-Ever West Tattoo Festival Returns To Cheyenne This July

I feel like this was one of the larger festivals last year, each day the Depot was completely packed with people checking everything out. And for good reason, there was a lot to do! Also, when you hear tattoo festival, you might have preconceived notions about what the festival is. Whatever might make you think that it's not a fun event can be flushed out now because it's much more than a tattoo vendor festival. There's live music, food, games, and more.

The 4-Ever West Tattoo Festival is set to return to Cheyenne's Downtown Depot July 14th through the 17th. The festival's Facebook page has been very active within the last week as they're getting all the details ready for a weekend of fun in July.

Here's what they have listed so far.

Tattoo Rodeo

Live Music

Car Show

Tattoo Contest

Pin-up Contest

Mustache/Beard Contest

Pro-Am Arm Wrestling

Graffiti Artists

Food, Retail & Art Vendors

There is something for everyone on that list. Not going to lie, the Pro-Am Arm Wrestling sounds like a blast. Hopefully, it's not a Sylvester Stallone "Over The Top" situation. Or maybe it will be, that could still be fun.

The thing I was mainly looking for was Graffiti Artists. I'm hoping this is referring to the Paint Slingers. One of my favorite things every year is seeing what murals they paint around town, so hopefully, that's what they're referring to. They don't have anything shared as of yet on social media or their website.

Either way, this looks to be another great event in an action-packed Summer for Cheyenne!

