$4,800 in Copper Wire Stolen From Laramie County Oil Field Site

Laramie County deputies are asking for the public's help in finding whoever stole $4,800 worth of copper wire from an oil field site east of Cheyenne.

Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner says the theft occurred March 13 in the 3900 block of County Road 207.

Anyone with information about the larceny is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

