71st Annual Pine Bluffs Trail Days This Weekend

Another weekend festival? I'll take it. This will be well worth the drive out to Pine Bluffs to check out their annual Trail Days. They have tons of events going on all weekend to sink your teeth into.

Here's a list of events for the next three days at Trail Days, or at least, the heavy hitters for the weekend. Tons of events going on.

Friday

Softball Tournament

Melodrama-Merchant Of Vengeance by the Historic Pine Bluffs High School Little Theater

Street Dance with music by Dillion Gaige Band

Saturday

Softball Tournament

Longhorn Stampede 5k

Parade On Main Street

Covered Wagon Car And Bike Show

Youth Rodeo

Horseshoe Tournament

Barrel And Release With Pine Bluffs Distilling

Melodrama

Galactic Lemonz Performance

Street Dance

Sunday

Community Church

Free Breakfast

Co-Ed Mudd Volleyball Tournament

Cornhole Tournament

The youth rodeo looks like it should be a blast, they have a lot of entries according to their Facebook post. The events list for the rodeo is pretty lengthy.

Get our free mobile app

If you were wanting to enter your little rodeo king or queen, unfortunately, the registration period has passed, but, you can still go and see what they have going on. It should be a really good time with all these rodeo events.

Pine Bluffs is really going out for the 2021 edition of Trail Days, doesn't it feel good to be somewhat back to normal? You can have weekends packed with events again. This one looks to be a Trail Days for the books. You can find out more info on here.

FLASHBACK: History Of Cheyenne Frontier Days Parades