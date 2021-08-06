71st Annual Pine Bluffs Trail Days This Weekend
Another weekend festival? I'll take it. This will be well worth the drive out to Pine Bluffs to check out their annual Trail Days. They have tons of events going on all weekend to sink your teeth into.
Here's a list of events for the next three days at Trail Days, or at least, the heavy hitters for the weekend. Tons of events going on.
Friday
- Softball Tournament
- Melodrama-Merchant Of Vengeance by the Historic Pine Bluffs High School Little Theater
- Street Dance with music by Dillion Gaige Band
Saturday
- Softball Tournament
- Longhorn Stampede 5k
- Parade On Main Street
- Covered Wagon Car And Bike Show
- Youth Rodeo
- Horseshoe Tournament
- Barrel And Release With Pine Bluffs Distilling
- Melodrama
- Galactic Lemonz Performance
- Street Dance
Sunday
- Community Church
- Free Breakfast
- Co-Ed Mudd Volleyball Tournament
- Cornhole Tournament
The youth rodeo looks like it should be a blast, they have a lot of entries according to their Facebook post. The events list for the rodeo is pretty lengthy.
If you were wanting to enter your little rodeo king or queen, unfortunately, the registration period has passed, but, you can still go and see what they have going on. It should be a really good time with all these rodeo events.
Pine Bluffs is really going out for the 2021 edition of Trail Days, doesn't it feel good to be somewhat back to normal? You can have weekends packed with events again. This one looks to be a Trail Days for the books. You can find out more info on here.
