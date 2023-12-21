Hear Ye! Sword Fights & Jousting Coming to Cheyenne This February

Hear ye, hear ye! Prepare yourself for a knight of revelry and adrenaline-pumping sword-fighting action. The Knights of Valor and Visit Cheyenne have announced the first-ever Winter Knights of Cheyenne, a time-traveling bringing the Medieval Era to the city this February.

Enter a Realm of Chivalry & Enchantment at the 'Winter Knights of Cheyenne'

If you've ever wanted to experience the medieval age, your chance is coming on February 17 and 18, 2024. For two days, the Archer Event Center will transform into a realm of enchanting princesses, dashing nobles, and daring knights. The festival will feature markets and all manners of entertainment from the bygone era, including:

Birds of Prey

Aerialists

Magicians

Medieval Market

Did You Know? Falconry became the popular sport of the Medieval noble, but its origins date back to 13 B.C.E. (right around when Greece was a major empire.)

You can also experience the thrill of full-contact jousting and sword duels! I've seen full-contact jousting before at the Estes Scottish Games, and it is a thrill. If you liked 'A Knight's Tale' or even 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail,' you'll love this event.

Did You Know? In the medieval era, the term 'joust' had more than one meaning. It could refer to a mock battle on a horse using lances as a primary weapon or matches between two men fighting on foot with melee weapons.

For those seeking a delicious addition to their time-travel visit, there's an option to attend a feast on Saturday evening featuring mouthwatering food and more entertainment.

Tickets & Details:

When : February 17 and 18, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

: February 17 and 18, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Where : Archer Event Complex (3801 Archer Complex)

: Archer Event Complex (3801 Archer Complex) Cost : General Admission: $25 Adult / $18 Student / Ages 5 and under FREE Noble's Feast (includes admission to the event): $55 for Adults & Students / $5 Child under 5

