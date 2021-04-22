A Remote Wyoming Tiny House Got Visited By Grizzly 399 and Cubs

If you're fortunate enough to live in the wild backcountry of Wyoming, you just might get a visit from greatness. That was the case as a lady in a remote Wyoming tiny house was recently visited by world famous Grizzly 399 and her 4 cubs.

I've shared the story of Fy Nyth before. She built her own tiny home in a very remote area of western Wyoming. She is a wildlife photographer so the Wyoming backcountry is where she decided she needed to be to live amongst the animals. That paid off big time when one of the world's most famous grizzlies paid her a visit. Here's how Fy described what happened:

Grizzly 399 and her four cubs playing. She's probably the most famous bear in the world and I was privileged to be able to observe and record her families actions over about a week and a half that they spent near my home.

Fy shared nearly 50 minutes of video showing Grizzly 399 and her cubs near her property. Something key to note. This encounter happened late last fall, but Fy waited to share it so the bear's location would not be known to anyone tempted to try and locate and harass her. Well done watching out for Grizzly 399, Fy.

Fy also shared video of Grizzly 399 and cubs actually in her front yard and explains how she deals with living life among predators like bears.

Fy's story is a compelling one in and of itself. When you add Grizzly 399 and family to the equation, it only gets better. Make sure to follow her on YouTube as her way of life is very unique.

