Watch Rare Video of Yellowstone Grizzly & Wolves Just Hanging Out

In Yellowstone National Park, grizzlies and wolves are two of the fiercest competitors. However, there's a new video share that shows it's not always that way. A huge grizzly and a couple wolves are spotted just kind of hanging out.

Get our free mobile app

Photographer BE Judson was near the Nez Perce Picnic Area in Yellowstone recently when this happened. Here's a brief description of the encounter:

Just 1/4 of a mile south of Nez Perce picnic area I spotted a Yellowstone Grizzly Bear accompanied by two wolves as the morning mists were rising. They ambled along the Yellowstone River apparently comfortable with one another. For me, a rare sighting, considering there did not seem to be a food source nearby they were competing for.

With no food source, these apex predators seemed to be at peace with each other.

Since grizzlies in Yellowstone National Park are notorious for stealing (or trying to steal) food sources from the wolf packs, they are natural adversaries. This shows that sometimes there will be a peaceful moment where they just coexist in nature on the rare occasion when there's nothing to compete for.

Kudos to BE Judson for this rare video share showing that bears and wolves can (sometimes) get along.

Look! This Wyoming Ranch Was Once Owned By The Disney Family!