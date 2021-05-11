What should have been a boring drive home through a Houston neighborhood turned into a dramatic call to 911.

A recent article by a Houston TV station shared what was said in the call.

"This is about a tiger. I'm on the phone with the caller, who is a sheriff's department sergeant, and he's holding the owner, and the owner is trying to leave," said Houston police dispatchers in audio captured by Broadcastify.

As you watch the video you can hear the disbelief in Marie Torres' voice as she narrators what she's seeing.

A tiger, a real live tiger, strolling through the neighborhood.

Another passenger in the car comments that the tiger has a collar, and just like her that leads me to assume that the tiger is a pet...and not escaped from one of Texas's many safari-themed zoos and tourist stops.

According to the news article mentioned before, an off-duty officer had his gun pointed at the tiger (in case action needed to be taken to keep people safe) and tried to stop the owner when they came to get the large cat.

You can see a bit more of the details from that story in this second video.

Like any "normal" person I immediately headed to google to see if having a pet tiger was legal in Wyoming.

I knew that there were surprisingly a ton of native Wyoming animals that you can have as pets (like a skunk or bobcat) but wasn't sure about exotic animals.

Sadly after reading a few articles and making a few phone calls I learned that it's not legal to have a pet tiger in Wyoming.

The good news is, we won't likely have the same situation as this Houston neighborhood...the bad news is (obviously) we can't have a pet tiger.

To try and help you feel better about this bad news, here's a list of unique animals YOU can have in Wyoming.