Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey Sustains Broken Rib, Collapsed Lung in Ladder Accident

Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey is recovering from a trip to the hospital, after a fall at his home in Nashville resulted in some painful injuries. The singer touched base with his fans on Monday night (May 10), posting a social media update that proved that his sense of humor is still very much intact.

"How many OD members does it take to change a lightbulb? Well, after a broken rib, collapsed lung and various scrapes and bruises, I found out the answer was, 'More than one,'" Ramsey explained, alongside a masked selfie that showed him giving a thumbs up from his hospital bed.

"Back home and recovering now with all the fun pills," he added. "Y'all be careful out there and get someone to hold your ladder."

Ramsey's accident came less than a week after Old Dominion's first post-pandemic, in-person show, which took place in Key West, Fla. and included a surprise appearance from the band's former tour boss and longstanding country star pal, Kenny Chesney. After the show, the bandmates posted footage of the special surprise on social media. Old Dominion's next show is scheduled for May 27 in Durant, Okla., so hopefully Ramsey's broken ribs, collapsed lung and various other ailments will have healed by then.

However, if they haven't, it wouldn't be the first time the singer hit the stage despite an injury. Back in 2019, the band had to postpone some dates on their Make it Sweet Tour when Ramsey needed surgery to address an old leg injury that had flared up. By the time the shows started up again, Ramsey still needed crutches to get around, so he borrowed Foo Fighters' frontman Dave Grohl's "rock throne," which Grohl had originally used to keep touring despite a broken leg in 2015.

Old Dominion is one of a growing number of country acts hoping to resume touring in 2021. Kip Moore, Zac Brown Band, Thomas Rhett and Dierks Bentley are just a few of the others who plan to launch headlining runs later in the year.

