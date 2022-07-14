I'm going to start off by saying I love magic shows. Seriously, one of my favorite movies in my younger years was about kid magicians competing to be "the best" kid magician. There's something, well, magical about attending a show that boggles your mind with tricks and illusions. The Albany County Public Library seems to agree with me because they've invited Magician Cody Landstrom to wow Laramie with his magician expertise on July 19.

An Afternoon of Magic at the Library

Cody Landstrom has a unique take on the magician trade; he specializes in comedy magic, sleight of hand, and vaudeville-style juggling. What's vaudeville juggling? It's a form of juggling that combines comedy with skill - it's usually over the top, and many vaudeville jugglers select off-the-wall objects like cannon balls and swords to juggle during their show.

What to Expect at the Magic Show:

Cody's magic tricks include the traditional magician repertoire of hat tricks, mind reading, and vanishing objects. But, you'll also find that Cody has exciting displays of magical prowess with skills from Asia! You'll likely see juggling displays and sleight of hand during the show, too.

Who Can Attend the Magic Show?

The magic show is free and open to the public. It's a family-friendly event designed for young children, kids, and teens to enjoy. Parents will also find themselves dazzled and laughing along with their children as Cody displays his magical skill at the library.

Event Details:

When: 1 to 2 p.m. on July 19

1 to 2 p.m. on July 19 Where: The Albany County Public Library (310 S 8th St. Laramie, WY)

The Albany County Public Library (310 S 8th St. Laramie, WY) Cost: FREE

FREE Additional Information: Click here.