Albany County Clerk and Sheriff Debate Happening Next Week

As the elections are creeping up upon us, the University of Wyoming Political Science Club will be hosting the debate for Albany County Clerk and co-hosting alongside the UWYO Criminal Justice Club for the Albany County Sheriff debate.

Join us for a night of political debate and a Q&A session moderated by the Laramie Boomerang. The event is free and open to the public.

Kayla White (D) will be against Susan Reding (R) for the Albany County Clerk debate. While Joel Senior will be against Aaron Applehans for the Albany County Sheriff debate.

The public is encouraged to attend the event, and ask any questions to the candidates if they have any. This is the opportunity for you to get your curiosity answered.

The link to the survey for you to submit questions for the candidates can be found HERE.

Both events will be happening on Thursday, October 20 at the UW Business Auditorium.

The County Clerk Debate: 6 p.m.

The Sheriff Debate: 7 p.m.

Get details on the election by visiting the Albany County website HERE.